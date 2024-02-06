Jackson adjusts holiday trash pickup schedule

In observance of Veterans Day, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not operate Nov. 11.
Trash normally collected on Wednesdays will instead be picked up Nov. 12, along with garbage normally collected Thursdays.
Jackson’s Recycling Center will also be closed Nov. 11.
Special trash pickups can be scheduled Nov. 9 and 10. Jackson residents may submit special pickup requests online at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
More information is available by calling the Jackson Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the city’s Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
