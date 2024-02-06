All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 11, 2020

Jackson adds app for city information

Calling it a "must have" and "the newest way to connect with citizens," the City of Jackson is offering a free mobile app intended to give Jackson residents timely and useful information at their fingertips. The app has been in a "testing phase" for several months and is now available for downloading to mobile devices and is available for download through the iTunes app store for iPhones and through Google Play for Android devices...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

Calling it a "must have" and "the newest way to connect with citizens," the City of Jackson is offering a free mobile app intended to give Jackson residents timely and useful information at their fingertips.

The app has been in a "testing phase" for several months and is now available for downloading to mobile devices and is available for download through the iTunes app store for iPhones and through Google Play for Android devices.

City officials say the app, developed by DeLaPorte & Associates Inc. of Dallas, will "add a more consumer-friendly social communications tool" to the city's public information system. Jackson city government also uses news releases, utility bills, Facebook and the city's website to provide information to Jackson residents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"After several months of planning and coordination with an app developer, various city departments, integration testing with city systems and a small sample group, I am pleased to announce that our new web app will improve the deliver of city news, boost government visibility and make the city more reachable to the residents of Jackson," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.

"This app is a must-have for Jackson residents, visitors and professionals," the mayor continued. "It is our hope the new app will continue to grow and we can further increase access to local government and the Jackson community."

More information about the app, including download instructions, can be found on the City of Jackson's website, jacksonmo.org.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy