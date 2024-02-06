Jackson adds app for city information

Calling it a "must have" and "the newest way to connect with citizens," the City of Jackson is offering a free mobile app intended to give Jackson residents timely and useful information at their fingertips.
The app has been in a "testing phase" for several months and is now available for downloading to mobile devices and is available for download through the iTunes app store for iPhones and through Google Play for Android devices.
City officials say the app, developed by DeLaPorte & Associates Inc. of Dallas, will "add a more consumer-friendly social communications tool" to the city's public information system. Jackson city government also uses news releases, utility bills, Facebook and the city's website to provide information to Jackson residents.
"After several months of planning and coordination with an app developer, various city departments, integration testing with city systems and a small sample group, I am pleased to announce that our new web app will improve the deliver of city news, boost government visibility and make the city more reachable to the residents of Jackson," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.
"This app is a must-have for Jackson residents, visitors and professionals," the mayor continued. "It is our hope the new app will continue to grow and we can further increase access to local government and the Jackson community."
More information about the app, including download instructions, can be found on the City of Jackson's website, jacksonmo.org.
