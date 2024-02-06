Jackson accepts donation of bleachers, press box for ball field

Several ongoing projects were discussed at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.
The Jackson school district's donation for bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 was accepted. The donation is valued at about $55,000.
A public hearing was held on Kenneth Elfrink's request for a special-use permit to convert a detached building on his property to an apartment at 215 W. Washington St. in Jackson. The board of aldermen heard a motion to accept the request, which passed unanimously.
Certified election results from the April 4 municipal election were accepted.
The board accepted a motion to change the regular meeting start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lochmueller Group of St. Louis' study on East Main Street intersections at Shawnee Boulevard and Oak Hill Road was accepted by the board.
Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting engineering services at a cost of $60 per hour for the uptown historic lighting and event power project.
On Elmwood Boulevard, Priest Street and Henderson Street, the parking prohibited schedule will be amended to allow for school bus ease of access.
The oath of office was given to officials re-elected April 4. Mayor Dwain Hahs, aldermen Tom Kimbel and David Hitt and alderwoman Wanda Young were sworn in for their next terms. Alderwoman Katy Liley was absent for her swearing in. Each had run unopposed in the April 4 election.
The mayor appointed members and chairman to the street committee, president of the board of aldermen and appointed members to various boards and committees.
The board of aldermen approved the mayor's appointments in a motion.
In the study session, Horner & Shifrin gave a presentation of their proposal for the wastewater facility plan, long-term and short-term.
The study session also included a discussion of whether to delay city construction projects until after the prevailing-wage issue has been decided.
