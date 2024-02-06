Jackson accepts donation of bleachers, press box for ball field

Several ongoing projects were discussed at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

The Jackson school district's donation for bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 was accepted. The donation is valued at about $55,000.

A public hearing was held on Kenneth Elfrink's request for a special-use permit to convert a detached building on his property to an apartment at 215 W. Washington St. in Jackson. The board of aldermen heard a motion to accept the request, which passed unanimously.

Certified election results from the April 4 municipal election were accepted.

The board accepted a motion to change the regular meeting start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lochmueller Group of St. Louis' study on East Main Street intersections at Shawnee Boulevard and Oak Hill Road was accepted by the board.

Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting engineering services at a cost of $60 per hour for the uptown historic lighting and event power project.

On Elmwood Boulevard, Priest Street and Henderson Street, the parking prohibited schedule will be amended to allow for school bus ease of access.