All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 18, 2017

Jackson accepts donation of bleachers, press box for ball field

Several ongoing projects were discussed at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting. The Jackson school district's donation for bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 was accepted. The donation is valued at about $55,000. A public hearing was held on Kenneth Elfrink's request for a special-use permit to convert a detached building on his property to an apartment at 215 W. Washington St. in Jackson. The board of aldermen heard a motion to accept the request, which passed unanimously...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Several ongoing projects were discussed at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

The Jackson school district's donation for bleachers and a press box at Field No. 5 was accepted. The donation is valued at about $55,000.

A public hearing was held on Kenneth Elfrink's request for a special-use permit to convert a detached building on his property to an apartment at 215 W. Washington St. in Jackson. The board of aldermen heard a motion to accept the request, which passed unanimously.

Certified election results from the April 4 municipal election were accepted.

The board accepted a motion to change the regular meeting start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lochmueller Group of St. Louis' study on East Main Street intersections at Shawnee Boulevard and Oak Hill Road was accepted by the board.

Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting engineering services at a cost of $60 per hour for the uptown historic lighting and event power project.

On Elmwood Boulevard, Priest Street and Henderson Street, the parking prohibited schedule will be amended to allow for school bus ease of access.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The oath of office was given to officials re-elected April 4. Mayor Dwain Hahs, aldermen Tom Kimbel and David Hitt and alderwoman Wanda Young were sworn in for their next terms. Alderwoman Katy Liley was absent for her swearing in. Each had run unopposed in the April 4 election.

The mayor appointed members and chairman to the street committee, president of the board of aldermen and appointed members to various boards and committees.

The board of aldermen approved the mayor's appointments in a motion.

In the study session, Horner & Shifrin gave a presentation of their proposal for the wastewater facility plan, long-term and short-term.

The study session also included a discussion of whether to delay city construction projects until after the prevailing-wage issue has been decided.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address: 101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy