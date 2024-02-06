The second phase of Jackson’s $11.5 million program to improve the city’s water system will begin in a few days, thanks to action taken Monday night by the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

The aldermen voted to accept a bid from Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. in the amount of $1,043,927 to do the work, which will involve replacement of aging water lines in the city. The bid was one of six received by the city for the project and was more than a half million dollars lower than the anticipated cost.

“A majority of the work will be done along Old Cape Road,” according to city engineer Clint Brown, who explained the work is the first project in the second phase of Jackson’s water facility plan implementation project.

The project’s start date, he said, will be the first week of June, weather permitting.

“There are some old cast iron pipes in the project that we’ll be replacing, some of which are probably a good 40 to 50 years old.”

Brown said PVC, a more durable material, will be used in place of the cast iron pipes, which he said were requiring more and more maintenance as they aged.

“We’ll also be upgrading the diameter of pipes,” he explained. “A lot of the lines are 2 inches and 4 inches in diameter. We’ll be upgrading to 8-inch to allow for better flow rates to fire hydrants, residential areas and other problem areas.”

Replacement of the water lines will have some impact on traffic, especially along Old Cape Road, Brown said.

“There will be areas that will have one lane traffic, but it will only be temporary and will only affect small sections at a time,” he said. “We hope it will cause as little traffic disturbance as possible.”