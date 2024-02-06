All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 4, 2023

Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduled

Four seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2. In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen. In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated Larry Cunningham for one of the municipality's two Ward 3 officeholder slots. Cunningham had served on the board since the mid-1990s...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Shana Williams is seen following her swearing-in April 17 to a Ward 4 seat on Jackson's Board of Aldermen. On Monday, Oct. 2, elections for four aldermanic council seats were officially scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.
Shana Williams is seen following her swearing-in April 17 to a Ward 4 seat on Jackson's Board of Aldermen. On Monday, Oct. 2, elections for four aldermanic council seats were officially scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.Jeff Long

Four seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2.

In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen.

In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated Larry Cunningham for one of the municipality's two Ward 3 officeholder slots. Cunningham had served on the board since the mid-1990s.

Earlier this year, Shana Williams emerged as victor over 12-year incumbent Tommy Kimbel in Ward 4.

In Jackson, aldermen serve two-year terms.

Next year, incumbents up for reelection will be Paul Sander, Ward 1; David Reiminger, Ward 2; Seabaugh, Ward 3; and Joe Bob Baker, Ward 4.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to City Clerk Liza Walker, candidacy filing period opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

In Jackson, hopefuls who file their candidacies at City Hall on the first day participate in what is essentially a random drawing, as each pulls a numbered ball from a lottery barrel to ascertain ballot position.

After the initial day of filing, candidates are placed on the ballot in the order in which they filed the required paperwork.

Mayor Dwain Hahs, whose seat does not come open in 2024, has been Jackson's mayor since 2015.

Hahs, a former Bausch + Lomb executive and 1970 Jackson High School graduate, defeated incumbent Barbara Lohr eight years ago to assume the mayoralty.

Lohr died June 15, 2021, at age 83 in Florida.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy