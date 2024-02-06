Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduled

Four seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2.

In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen.

In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated Larry Cunningham for one of the municipality's two Ward 3 officeholder slots. Cunningham had served on the board since the mid-1990s.

Earlier this year, Shana Williams emerged as victor over 12-year incumbent Tommy Kimbel in Ward 4.

In Jackson, aldermen serve two-year terms.

Next year, incumbents up for reelection will be Paul Sander, Ward 1; David Reiminger, Ward 2; Seabaugh, Ward 3; and Joe Bob Baker, Ward 4.