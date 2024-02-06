Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduled

Four seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2.
In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen.
In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated Larry Cunningham for one of the municipality's two Ward 3 officeholder slots. Cunningham had served on the board since the mid-1990s.
Earlier this year, Shana Williams emerged as victor over 12-year incumbent Tommy Kimbel in Ward 4.
In Jackson, aldermen serve two-year terms.
Next year, incumbents up for reelection will be Paul Sander, Ward 1; David Reiminger, Ward 2; Seabaugh, Ward 3; and Joe Bob Baker, Ward 4.
According to City Clerk Liza Walker, candidacy filing period opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.
In Jackson, hopefuls who file their candidacies at City Hall on the first day participate in what is essentially a random drawing, as each pulls a numbered ball from a lottery barrel to ascertain ballot position.
After the initial day of filing, candidates are placed on the ballot in the order in which they filed the required paperwork.
Mayor Dwain Hahs, whose seat does not come open in 2024, has been Jackson's mayor since 2015.
Hahs, a former Bausch + Lomb executive and 1970 Jackson High School graduate, defeated incumbent Barbara Lohr eight years ago to assume the mayoralty.
Lohr died June 15, 2021, at age 83 in Florida.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.