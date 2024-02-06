Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 65

Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old.

For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting gasoline-powered vehicles to battery power.

A Cape Girardeau native and 1973 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Rickard served six years in the U.S. Navy working with computers and electronic equipment.

He applied those skills after his military service as a technical writer for several defense contracting companies, including MacDonald Aircraft and Emerson Electric Electronics and Space Division, both in St. Louis, and Martin Marietta Aerospace in Denver.

While living in Colorado, Rickard learned to fly and would frequently pilot a restored Douglas DC-3 on frequent trips to Cape Girardeau to visit his family.