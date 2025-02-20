MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant is the Memphis Grizzlies player whose home was burglarized by the seven men from Chile charged in federal court with orchestrating break-ins at the homes of prominent professional athletes around the country, according to a published report.

The Daily Memphian reported Thursday that a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed Morant was “Professional Athlete 6” identified in an FBI complaint filed Jan. 30 in Tampa, Florida.

A spokeswoman for the Grizzlies declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press if Morant was the player whose home was targeted. The Grizzlies play at the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in their first game since the All-Star break.

The FBI complaint doesn’t name the athletes and only lists burglaries already made public involving the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, and players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NBA’s Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.