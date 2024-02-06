Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau needs help, and Old Town Cape is asking members of the community for votes to make it happen.

The Cape Girardeau City Council renamed Common Pleas Courthouse Park in June in honor of James Ivers, a former slave who served as a Union soldier in the Civil War, and his wife, Harriet.

No signage exists to indicate the name change, and other structures in the square need attention.

That’s where the contest comes in. Old Town Cape Inc. is encouraging the public to visit VoteYourMainStreet.org/capegirardeau to vote and show support for the project, according to a news release from Parker Butler, resource-director specialist with Old Town Cape.

Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign will provide up to $150,000 in private grant funding to the top 10 of 25 communities in the running, Butler said at a news conference Monday.

Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership, created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express, to raise awareness of the importance of preserving historic places and their role in sustaining local communities, according to the release.

Ivers Square needs signs to indicate the name change, Butler said.

The courthouse gazebo roof would be restored to its original appearance.

The gazebo was built as a bandstand 100 years ago, Butler said. The fountain, with its statue of a Union soldier, needs restoration as well, Butler said.

Other plans include improvements to landscaping and seating, according to the news release.

Voting is easy, said Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills on Monday.

Once an email address is registered, Mills said, an individual may vote up to five times a day per registered address.

“We believe this is an incredible opportunity and one that Cape Girardeau will get behind,” Butler said.