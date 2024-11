'It's just time': PFLAG chapter starting in Cape

National organization PFLAG, originally an acronym for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays but now the group�s official name, has a new chapter in Cape Girardeau, and will soon hold regular meetings and events, according to the chapter�s July newsletter.

�Many people don�t know where to turn when they are struggling with having a child, family member, friend, or other associate who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ),� the online newsletter reads.

That�s where PFLAG comes in.

The organization holds peer-run support meetings at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of every month, starting Sept. 16, in the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, according to the newsletter.

�It is time for a PFLAG in this community. It is vitally important for young people to know that they are supported and celebrated regardless of their sexual orientation,� PFLAG Cape Girardeau president Lisa Dale said. �PFLAG is a strong, internationally recognized organization that has an outstanding reputation for helping the LGBTQ community through support, education and advocacy. As the mother of a gay son, I felt this area was in desperate need of an organized support system that could really make a difference.�