NewsJuly 6, 2018

'It's just time': PFLAG chapter starting in Cape

National organization PFLAG, originally an acronym for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays but now the groupï¿½s official name, has a new chapter in Cape Girardeau, and will soon hold regular meetings and events, according to the chapterï¿½s July newsletter...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

National organization PFLAG, originally an acronym for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays but now the groupï¿½s official name, has a new chapter in Cape Girardeau, and will soon hold regular meetings and events, according to the chapterï¿½s July newsletter.

ï¿½Many people donï¿½t know where to turn when they are struggling with having a child, family member, friend, or other associate who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ),ï¿½ the online newsletter reads.

Thatï¿½s where PFLAG comes in.

The organization holds peer-run support meetings at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of every month, starting Sept. 16, in the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, according to the newsletter.

ï¿½It is time for a PFLAG in this community. It is vitally important for young people to know that they are supported and celebrated regardless of their sexual orientation,ï¿½ PFLAG Cape Girardeau president Lisa Dale said. ï¿½PFLAG is a strong, internationally recognized organization that has an outstanding reputation for helping the LGBTQ community through support, education and advocacy. As the mother of a gay son, I felt this area was in desperate need of an organized support system that could really make a difference.ï¿½

Dale said the group couldnï¿½t have been established without the dedication of a group of hardworking, passionate individuals.

ï¿½We are all excited about what the future of PFLAG holds, excited about making a positive difference in the community and peoplesï¿½ lives ï¿½ even if itï¿½s one person, one discussion at a time. Itï¿½s just time!ï¿½ Dale said.

The chapter will hold a launch party from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the churchï¿½s parish hall.

More information is available online at www.pflag.org/chapter/pflag-cape-girardeau.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
