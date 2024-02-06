A woman described as “the first lady of Jackson” and who served as the town’s first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old.

“She was enjoying a vacation last week with her grandchildren and family at Walt Disney World, and for three days she was the happiest I’ve seen her in quite a while,” her oldest son, Jim Lohr, told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday.

But on Friday she experienced what her son described as health issues that required medical care. She died Tuesday afternoon at an Orlando-area hospital.

Barbara Lohr, center, hugs her grandson Bobby Jansen, 10, upon hearing that she won the 2007 Jackson Mayoral election on Tuesday, April 3, 2007. Lohr's friend Linda Penzel, left, listens as final numbers from the election came in. Southeast Missourian

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and will be announced in a few days.

Lohr served four terms as Jackson’s mayor, from 2007 until 2015, when she was defeated in her bid for a fifth term by current Mayor Dwain Hahs. Before becoming mayor, she served 11 years on the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission, chairing the commission for five years, and represented Ward 1 on the Jackson Board of Aldermen from 2002 until 2007.

“She loved Jackson and showed it through her years of service to the community,” Hahs said. “You’d always see her through the community. She’d be at every Friday night football game rooting on the [Jackson High School] Indians. She also participated in various roles with the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad and was very involved with Uptown Jackson and the Jackson History Center, where she served as a docent for many years.”

Jackson Mayor Barbara Lohr laughs at the banter of Jackson aldermen shortly after taking the oath of office in May 2007. Southeast Missourian

‘Shocked to hear the news’

Several current and past members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen expressed both surprise and sadness over the news of Lohr’s death.

“I was shocked to hear the news,” said Phil Penzel, who was an alderman for more than a dozen years and served on the board with Lohr.

“Her dedication to the City of Jackson is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of her,” Penzel said. “When she was elected [mayor], she appointed me to serve as mayor pro tem, which basically meant I would handle meetings whenever she was gone, but she had such a strong dedication to her position that she never missed a meeting, so I never had to run one.”

Wanda Young, who currently represents Jackson’s Ward 1, said her friendship with Lohr predated their service in city government when they were both members of Jackson Noon Optimists.

“I’ve never met anybody so involved in Jackson, so very committed to the community,” Young said. “From little kids up through senior citizens, she cared about everybody.”

Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker said Lohr was a “remarkable” person who “truly loved” Jackson and its residents.

“Over the years we became very close friends,” Baker said. “She was always there for me, and I never forgot that. She and I walked many miles knocking on doors to campaign for each other. She was always very loyal to me — was a true friend. This is a great loss to the City of Jackson.”