It's Cold Outside craft fair benefits cancer patients

The fifth annual It's Cold Outside ... So Come on Inside craft fair is happening Feb. 4.
Local vendors and crafters will be have there wares for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free.
Proceeds from the fair will go to support Show Me Care Bags, a not-for-profit organization that provides care bags to cancer patients of all ages receiving treatment for all types of cancers. Care bags are filled with comfort items and are given to help comfort patients during their treatments.
