All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 12, 2017

Items stolen from Cape pharmacy

Several items were stolen from the Medicine Shop Pharmacy at 800 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau after a break-in Monday, police said. An employee contacted Cape Girardeau Police about 8:30 a.m. when she noticed the door of the pharmacy had been tampered with before she entered, public information officer Richard McCall wrote in an email...

Southeast Missourian

Several items were stolen from the Medicine Shop Pharmacy at 800 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau after a break-in Monday, police said.

An employee contacted Cape Girardeau Police about 8:30 a.m. when she noticed the door of the pharmacy had been tampered with before she entered, public information officer Richard McCall wrote in an email.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McCall wrote he could not comment about the items stolen from the pharmacy because it would detail evidence in an ongoing investigation.

McCall declined to comment on whether evidence suggested there was one or multiple suspects in the case.

Pertinent address: 800 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy