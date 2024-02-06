Items stolen from Cape pharmacy

Several items were stolen from the Medicine Shop Pharmacy at 800 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau after a break-in Monday, police said.
An employee contacted Cape Girardeau Police about 8:30 a.m. when she noticed the door of the pharmacy had been tampered with before she entered, public information officer Richard McCall wrote in an email.
McCall wrote he could not comment about the items stolen from the pharmacy because it would detail evidence in an ongoing investigation.
McCall declined to comment on whether evidence suggested there was one or multiple suspects in the case.
Pertinent address: 800 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
