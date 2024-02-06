Items prohibited at Show Me Center during Trump rally

For those attending Monday's presidential visit at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the police department has a list of items not allowed at the rally.
A news release from Lt. Bradley Smith of the Cape Girardeau police department noted the rally begins at 9 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Monday.
A list of items banned from the premises was released. It should be noted items seized will not be returned.
The list includes:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.