NewsNovember 1, 2018

Items prohibited at Show Me Center during Trump rally

For those attending Monday's presidential visit at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the police department has a list of items not allowed at the rally. A news release from Lt. Bradley Smith of the Cape Girardeau police department noted the rally begins at 9 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Monday...

Southeast Missourian

For those attending Monday's presidential visit at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the police department has a list of items not allowed at the rally.

A news release from Lt. Bradley Smith of the Cape Girardeau police department noted the rally begins at 9 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Monday.

A list of items banned from the premises was released. It should be noted items seized will not be returned.

The list includes:

  • Aerosols
  • Ammunition
  • Animals other than service or guide animals
  • Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions
  • Balloons
  • Bicycles
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal or metal containers
  • Laser pointers
  • Mace or pepper spray
  • Packages
  • Selfie sticks
  • Signs exceeding 20 feet by 3 feet by 1/4 inch
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs and placards
  • Toy guns
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard
Local News

