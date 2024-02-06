It Takes a Village provides support, resources for new, expectant moms

The village mentality means people work together to raise children, and share knowledge and traditional practices. A group in Cape Girardeau is working to bring it back.

It Takes a Village, a not-for-profit group based in Cape Girardeau, is aimed at providing support and services for new and expectant mothers and families, said group president Amanda Rhodes.

Initially, in summer 2019, Rhodes said, the idea was to start a breastfeeding support group, and that evolved into a weekly hangout for moms -- a group that provides emotional support and guards against the isolation so many new mothers feel.

From there, she said, several women have become interested in earning certification to become doulas, or a person trained to guide and support the mother through the birth process.

"Birth used to happen at home, surrounded by your mother, your sister, your cousin, your aunt -- all of the women in your family were there to support you," Rhodes said. "And as medicine became more modernized, hospital-centered, there is just not room in the hospital for all of these people. So you tend to lose the support of that community and the wisdom that all of those women had, because of their experience with their own children and with their cousins, sisters, and so on."

Lily Sutton, 2, of Benton, Missouri (right in dress), and Henley Dollar, 2, of Cape Girardeau, play with Sutton's mother Emily Sutton of Benton during a "Mornings with Moms" event, held through a local It Takes a Village group, Friday, Jan. 24, at STA in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl of Dongola, Illinois, said she runs social media for the It Takes a Village group, said the group meets every Friday. "You can stay for two hours, you can stay for five minutes," Pearl said. "We just talk about anything and everything that you want to talk about. Whether it be like if someone needs help like breast feeding or if you just want to talk about your everyday life, you know, like struggles at work or whatever you want to talk about." Jacob Wiegand

The doula's role is to help reintroduce that community and wisdom.

Helping a woman's body prepare for birth is an endeavor on its own, said Elyssa Glaus, vice president of It Takes a Village.

"The nonprofit gives the group a vehicle to help people," Glaus said.

The group's website, ittakesavillagesemo.com, includes a Resources page to help people connect with information and people they need.

The doulas are only one aspect of It Takes a Village. Breastfeeding support is especially important.

"A lot of women need breastfeeding help, and there's not a lot of accurate information available," Rhodes said. "We're seeing, especially here, that a lot of people have questions."

Sarah Kilpela, It Takes a Village secretary, owns eDen Spa & Salon at 151 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau and is mother to four children. She said she had difficulty breastfeeding her third child, and was frustrated by a lack of helpful information.