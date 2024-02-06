IT room for Cape Girardeau County Justice Center added in

Commissioners approved an addition to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center project at Mondayï¿½s regular meeting, meaning the $18 million project will now include dedicated space for county and state information technology staff.

At the meetingï¿½s outset, commissioners observed a moment of silence in honor of Judge Marybelle Mueller, who died Wednesday at age 91.

Mueller was the first female lawyer to serve on the bench in Missouri, appointed in 1955 by then Gov. Phil Donnelly, elected in 1956 to fill the remainder of the term, and won a full term in 1958.

The design-build team of Penzel Construction in Jackson and Treanor HL, an architecture firm with an office in Kansas City, Missouri, and other locations, signed a contract earlier this month to design and build the new justice center.

Penzel/Treanorï¿½s proposal included two additives, as requested by the county commissioners: one, for a room to be added onto the building for the IT department, and two, to finish out a sixth courtroom, space for which will be included on the centerï¿½s third floor.

This rendering shows the interior of the proposed new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Submitted by Penzel Construction

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the cost for adding the IT component to the building was approximately $229,000, adding, ï¿½I would suggest that we do that.ï¿½

Koeper said the discussion around finishing the sixth courtroom is ongoing, and the decision will depend on how the rest of the job goes ï¿½ whether the room is finished at a later date or with the justice centerï¿½s construction.

Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst said the commissioners held a kickoff meeting Friday with Penzel/Treanor.

Posters of the justice center renderings will be displayed in the County Administration Building lobby and at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau and the existing Jackson courthouse.