'It matters': Summer food program launched at Cape elementary school

On Friday at Franklin Elementary, families who qualify can pick up food donated by Cape County Area American Medical Alliance, which hopes to offset some of summer’s expenses for families who need it.

The pickup lasts from 9 a.m. to noon and is coordinated by the organization and Franklin Elementary parent liaison Terry Wright.

Wright said for this event, “the focus is on our Franklin families, but if it goes really well, we’ll extend it to the community and not just to the families.”

Wright said she knows summers are hard, with expenses up because children are at home more.

“We know this isn’t a lot, but it can help,” she said.

Franklin Elementary has about 300 students, said Cape County Area American Medical Alliance vice president Sara Crocker, of which 270 qualify for the free or reduced-fee lunch program.

The organization, made up of physicians’ and dentists’ spouses, typically picks a charitable cause, said organization president Jennifer Gast, and they try to pick a local cause if possible.

They chose Franklin Elementary because, she said, there was an immediate and obvious need for assistance.

“We had an event in April where we raised close to $15,000 for the backpack program,” Gast said, referring to the Backpacks for Fridays program, which sends a backpack of food and supplies home with selected students for the weekend.

Gast said they spent some of those funds on filling backpacks and this week will be distributing donated food and supplies to families of Franklin students who could use some assistance.

“We’re excited to raise money for this program because it is needed so much,” Gast said.

Wright works with the organization to coordinate donations, and she chooses the student recipients in addition to other duties as parent liaison. Wright said she tries to select students with siblings, to make the most with resources she has.