Isle Casino sold again; purchaser calls property 'quality asset'

A Colorado-based casino company announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase operating assets at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and has indicated a hotel could be added to the property in the future.

In addition, Century Casinos announced it is purchasing the operations of Lady Luck Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri, and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia. All three are owned by Eldorado Resorts Inc. of Reno, Nevada.

Century Casinos, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said it is purchasing gaming and other operations at the three properties for approximately $107 million. Meanwhile, VICI Properties Inc., a real estate investment firm based in New York City, is acquiring the real estate assets of the three properties for approximately $278 million and will lease them back to Century Casinos.

“These are three quality assets in strong and stable gaming markets, each enjoying a leading regional position and each with a long track record of producing solid and growing profitability,” said Century Casino president and co-CEO Peter Hoetzinger during a telephone news conference Monday, adding acquisition of the two Missouri casinos and the property in West Virginia “pretty much doubles the size of our company.”

Company officials said the transaction is expected to close in early 2020, pending antitrust approval and approvals of the Missouri Gaming Commission and the West Virginia Lottery, “as well as other customary closing conditions.”

Lyle Randolph, vice president and general manager at Isle Casino here, said in a telephone interview he learned of the pending sale late Sunday night in a phone call from Eldorado Resorts. As of now, Randolph said it’s “business as usual” at the Cape Girardeau casino and he doesn’t expect any significant changes in casino operations at least until the sale is finalized.

“Nothing will change until that time,” he said.

Century Casinos operates casinos and other gaming operations in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, in Edmonton and St. Albert in Alberta, Canada, and in Bath, England. The company also has part interest in gaming operations in Poland and Canada and operates several ship-based casinos under agreements with a pair of cruise lines.

Acquisition of the gaming operations in Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and West Virginia will substantially expand New Century’s North American operations, company officials said.