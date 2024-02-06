Editor's note: this is the first part of a two-part story.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy spent many years trying to find the right balance between work and life. Now it looks like she may have found it in the middle of the south Atlantic Ocean, on one of the world's most remote islands.

Christy arrived on Ascension Island in mid-April to work as a nurse. The island is one of the more isolated locales in the world and has roughly 800 residents.

"I worked as a registered nurse for 10 years and then became a nurse practitioner," Christy said. "I've been working in that capacity for an additional 10 years. For many years, I've been trying to find a way to achieve a work/life balance that allows me to be healthy and to take care of myself, as well as my patients. The 'work hard, play hard' model is something that I've been trying to achieve."

The year 2020 brought many changes to Christy's life. In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she lost her father, longtime Poplar Bluff physician Dr. John Christy.

"I returned home to Poplar Bluff for several months to care for my father as he was in home hospice," Lara Christy said. "That contributed to my re-evaluation of my life and my goals. When I returned to North Carolina, I was told that due to the pandemic, my cardiology job had moved 90 minutes away to another office."

Christy commuted for several months while she looked for another option.

"The pandemic has been devastating and burdensome to many health care providers, and I found myself looking for something new and fresh that I could do," she said. "Between the pandemic and the loss of my father, I needed a change to give myself the time and space to heal and avoid burnout."