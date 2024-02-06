Islamic Center purchases Masonic Temple to be used as mosque

It has been more than two years since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau was damaged by a fire, allegedly caused by arson April 24, 2020.

Since then, prayer services have been held in the undamaged portion of the mosque at 298 N. West End Blvd., and little progress has been made to either demolish and rebuild the center, or find a new facility.

However, on Oct. 13, the Islamic Center purchased the Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, to be used as a new mosque.

"The Masonic Temple will be used to house the Islamic Center as well as a place of interfaith dialogues and local community events," said Tahsin Khalid, imam of the Islamic Center and professor of Elementary, Early and Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University.

Shortly after the Masonic Temple went on the market in May, Shafiq Malik, the Islamic Center's president, noticed and started making calls, Khaid said.

The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the Masonic Temple, 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, to be used as a new mosque. Jeff Long

"He was driving down Broadway, and he saw the sign that the building was for sale," Khalid said. "He made an offer, and they accepted it."

After the fire, Khalid said that many in the Cape Girardeau community responded with generosity.

"I still remember that day," Khalid said. "We were all shocked. But we were more surprised, pleasantly surprised, with the way our community responded. We received phone calls. We received flowers. We received food, personal visits, a lot of things, and even money."