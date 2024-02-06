Islamic Center purchases Masonic Temple to be used as mosque

It has been more than two years since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau was damaged by a fire, allegedly caused by arson April 24, 2020.
Since then, prayer services have been held in the undamaged portion of the mosque at 298 N. West End Blvd., and little progress has been made to either demolish and rebuild the center, or find a new facility.
However, on Oct. 13, the Islamic Center purchased the Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, to be used as a new mosque.
"The Masonic Temple will be used to house the Islamic Center as well as a place of interfaith dialogues and local community events," said Tahsin Khalid, imam of the Islamic Center and professor of Elementary, Early and Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University.
Shortly after the Masonic Temple went on the market in May, Shafiq Malik, the Islamic Center's president, noticed and started making calls, Khaid said.
"He was driving down Broadway, and he saw the sign that the building was for sale," Khalid said. "He made an offer, and they accepted it."
After the fire, Khalid said that many in the Cape Girardeau community responded with generosity.
"I still remember that day," Khalid said. "We were all shocked. But we were more surprised, pleasantly surprised, with the way our community responded. We received phone calls. We received flowers. We received food, personal visits, a lot of things, and even money."
Khalid said several Cape Girardeau churches called and offered the Islamic Center use of their own facilities for prayers. He said he was grateful for this support and also thankful that part of the Islamic Center was undamaged and able to be used.
"Everybody was willing to help, which was very good," Khalid said. "I mean government officials, city officials, the mayor — they all showed their support for our mosque."
Khalid said the Masonic Temple building is much bigger than the current Islamic Center, and there is a lot more space for parking. He said they will have plenty of room for parties and events open to the Cape Girardeau community. One event Khalid said he is particularly excited to restart is Interfaith Alliance dinners. He said they were able to host only one dinner before the COVID-19 pandemic and the fire.
"This Islamic Center serves people from St. Louis to Memphis (Tennessee) and east to west from Carbondale (Illinois) to Springfield (Missouri). This is the only Islamic Center people have in the area," Khalid said.
Khalid is not certain the exact date the new Islamic Center will open, but said he hopes it will be soon.
"I think they have some work and some cleaning," Khalid said. "I think they have some roof work, so after that it may take a month or so I guess."
In light of the fire that happened at the center, Khalid said members will be making safety precautions at the new mosque. He said they will have security cameras, and they will consult the Cape Girardeau Police Department for input on any additional safety measures that may be necessary.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Nicholas Proffitt of Cape Girardeau was indicted by a federal grand jury May 12, 2020, for a hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire.
"We are very thankful to God that we got this building," Khalid said. "It is a blessing and His mercy that we have this mosque. I was thinking, when we have trust in God, God gives to us for our trust and for our patience. So, I think we got the reward for our patience."
