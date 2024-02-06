Islamic Center asks City of Cape to combine lots for future rebuild

Cape Girardeau’s Planning and Zoning Commission has given unanimous approval to join together three lots at the behest of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, P&Z chairman Bruce Skinner said.

The commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the City Council three adjoining lots along West End Boulevard, all zoned C-1 (general commercial), be combined.

The council must give its consent to the P&Z endorsement before the lots may be consolidated. City staff has not placed the matter of combining the lots on the City Council’s agenda for consideration, according to municipal officials.

The center’s mosque, at 298 N. West End Blvd., was destroyed by fire April 24, and the request to approve the Al-Noor (“light” in Arabic) subdivision record plat is a preliminary step toward allowing the Islamic Center to rebuild.

The current Islamic Center structures already span the three lots, but new construction cannot cross lot lines, according to city ordinance.

The alleged arsonist, Nicholas J. Proffitt of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for the blaze that gutted the building, which has since been condemned.