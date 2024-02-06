Irritating fumes evacuate Fountainbleau Lodge; no injuries reported

Residents, staff and visitors at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau were evacuated Tuesday night because of unknown fumes that spread throughout the facility.
Cape Girardeau firefighters went to the assisted-living and nursing home at 2001 N. Kingshighway at 7:20 p.m.; many residents already had been evacuated outside, battalion chief Mark Starnes said.
Visitors of one resident who did not wish to be named said the fumes did not have a smell but burned their nostrils and throats.
No occupants were injured, and no one requested medical assistance at the scene, Starnes said.
Firefighters ventilated the building using fans, Starnes said.
After a half-hour, firefighters could not detect the fumes that prompted the evacuation, and residents were allowed back inside.
Fountainbleau officials could not say how many people were affected.
Firefighters continued to investigate but were unable to determine the source of the fumes by the time residents were allowed back inside at 7:50 p.m.
Starnes said he did not expect foul play was involved.
“It could have something mechanical,” Starnes said. “It could be something in the plumbing. It could have been some type of cleaning supplies.”
bkleine@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3644
Pertinent address:
2001 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.