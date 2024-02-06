Irritating fumes evacuate Fountainbleau Lodge; no injuries reported

Residents, staff and visitors at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau were evacuated Tuesday night because of unknown fumes that spread throughout the facility.

Cape Girardeau firefighters went to the assisted-living and nursing home at 2001 N. Kingshighway at 7:20 p.m.; many residents already had been evacuated outside, battalion chief Mark Starnes said.

Visitors of one resident who did not wish to be named said the fumes did not have a smell but burned their nostrils and throats.

No occupants were injured, and no one requested medical assistance at the scene, Starnes said.

Firefighters ventilated the building using fans, Starnes said.

After a half-hour, firefighters could not detect the fumes that prompted the evacuation, and residents were allowed back inside.

Fountainbleau officials could not say how many people were affected.