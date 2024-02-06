Iowa State University's Cow helps track weather

Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties, the counties with the most warnings, are also the biggest counties by area of the group, 586 and 621 square miles, respectively. By comparison, Alexander County, which had 41% of the number of tornado warnings as Cape Girardeau County had in the period is 43% as large as Cape County.

The numbers of warnings varied greatly by year, with 2011 and 2012 featuring the highest annual totals in the decade. Nearly 31% of the 219 total warnings for the decade (67) came in 2011. Another 39 warnings were issued for the region in 2012. In 2016, though, only one warning was issued in the entire six-county region. The next year, 2017, was also most quiet, with only seven tornado warnings being issued in the area.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Missouri averages 45 tornadoes per year, compared to 96 in Kansas, 51 in Iowa and 54 in Illinois. Other tornado facts: