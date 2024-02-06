Invisible Warriors Project aims to shine a light on hidden stories

Emily Hendricks founded the Invisible Warriors Project to help tell the stories that don't get told when people suffer from illnesses that aren't readily apparent. Hendricks, a Cape Girardeau native who now lives in Austin, Texas, has endured hundreds of medical procedures in connection to VACTERL (it stands for vertebral defects, anal atresia, cardiac defects, tracheo-esophageal fistula, renal anomalies, and limb abnormalities -- people diagnosed with VACTERL association typically have at least three of these characteristic features, according to the National Institutes of Health), is especially aware of the toll of medical trauma, and she said she wanted to help Invisible Warriors tell their stories without having to continually repeat themselves.

Hendricks was inspired to start her own project when she found a Danish model who has a similar project, but it's more self-focused than IWP, she said.

IWP's subjects are chosen either by the team behind the scenes -- Hendricks, Emily Williams, Jenna Toppi, Caprice Thomas -- or nominated, Hendricks said.

"The only personal one I did was Joanie's," Hendricks said, referring to her stepmother, Joanie Hendricks, who died from cancer 5 years ago.

Well, that, and her own story.

Hendricks describes VACTERL as a term that essentially means "nearly every one of my organs is either totally missing or screwed up in some way."

Despite her health issues, she graduated with two bachelor's degrees, worked for the Southeast Missourian several years ago, and is working her way back from a routine medical procedure that went about as wrong as a procedure can possibly go, back in 2012.

Hendricks and her husband Mat Jensen, who also has VACTERL, have been married for going on 9 years, and she is a librarian now at a residential foster center for teenage girls.

"I started it because I want give a voice to the voiceless. The ones that LOOK 'normal' but are struggling because the world is simply not built for people like them and can't accommodate their disabilities and illness restrictions so they power through. That's just what #InvisibleWarriors do... they power through. And damn it, they shouldn't do it alone."

A 5 year old girl in Jackson with Type 1 diabetes was also profiled, and Tina, whose story is up now on the group's Facebook page. "She's had chemo and a lot of other issues, and she's doing great," Hendricks said.

The project's point is twofold, Hendricks said. "One, we give a voice to those who are usually marginalized, and two, it's a self-esteem booster. An insane self-esteem booster."

Hendricks said those profiled often don't realize their own heroism until they see it written out.

Medical conditions have an attached stigma, Hendricks said, and if this project can help erase that, so much the better.