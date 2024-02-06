Investor aims to transform Augusta into national destination

AUGUSTA, Mo. — A Florida investor with Missouri roots is spending about $100 million in hopes of turning an area of Missouri Wine Country into a destination that will attract visitors from around the country.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported David Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Family of Companies, has spent months buying up land in the tiny town of Augusta along Highway 94 in St. Charles County, most notably, four of Augusta's five wineries, including at least 750 acres of vineyards. He sees the region as Missouri's own version of Napa Valley.

"This is all going to get done, and it's going to get done fast, and it's going to get done beautifully," Hoffmann, who grew in Washington, Missouri, said. "It's going to be a national destination people are going to be proud of."

Some worry the town of 290 residents could lose its unique charm. Augusta's early vintners were German immigrants who arrived in the 19th century. Its wineries have long been popular for St. Louis-area visitors lured in part by the scenery of the region.

Already, crews have dressed up old buildings with fresh paint, fastened plaques with the Hoffmann name on storefronts, and parked 1940s-era Chevrolet pickup trucks at several Hoffmann-owned properties.

Hoffmann has acquired Balducci Vineyards, Mount Pleasant Estates, Augusta Winery and Montelle Winery. His company has purchased 13 commercial properties being renovated into a general store, filling station, flower shop and more.

Golf course designer Rhys Jones will design a 12-hole course. A 100-room hotel is planned. So are trolley and carriage rides, and a boat to cruise the Missouri River with a dock planned at nearby Klondike Park. Hoffmann even plans to build free housing for up to 200 employees.