January 8, 2021
Investigators looking for D.C. riot instigators
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun a nationwide search for anyone who helped instigate or actively participated in Wednesday’s riots in the nation’s capitol.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” according to a statement issued by the bureau’s field office in St. Louis.

As part of its investigation, the FBI is accepting tips, digital media and links to social media posts depicting rioting and violence in around the Capitol Building on Wednesday, according to Rebecca Wu, public affairs officer at the FBI’s St. Louis District office.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos or videos that could be relevant,” she said. Those materials may be uploaded through a website set up for that purpose, www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Information may also be called into the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI (225-5324) or through a form found online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

“Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” Wu said.

