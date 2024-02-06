Investigators looking for D.C. riot instigators

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun a nationwide search for anyone who helped instigate or actively participated in Wednesday’s riots in the nation’s capitol.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” according to a statement issued by the bureau’s field office in St. Louis.

As part of its investigation, the FBI is accepting tips, digital media and links to social media posts depicting rioting and violence in around the Capitol Building on Wednesday, according to Rebecca Wu, public affairs officer at the FBI’s St. Louis District office.