Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges

TROY, Mo. -- A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.

Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of photographing and sending threatening messages to the detective, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Merkel was among the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office detectives who initially interviewed Pamela Hupp after Hupp's friend, Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria was stabbed to death in 2011. The investigation resulted in a 2013 murder conviction for Faria's husband, Russell Faria. He was later acquitted and Hupp was charged -- a move that resulted in scrutiny of the initial investigation.

The case drew national attention and was the subject of "The Thing About Pam," which ran on NBC earlier this year.

Court records show that in addition to Merkel, his wife Becky and his brother Kevin Merkel -- a Drug Enforcement Administration agent -- also were charged with first-degree harassment and second-degree stalking of a law enforcement officer. It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys who could comment.

Russell Faria served more than three years behind bars before being acquitted at his second trial in 2015.