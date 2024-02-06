Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses

Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city.

Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one was found to be a resident shooting fireworks. Another had witnesses speak with officers about the incident. No witnesses would speak with police in the remaining five reports, and no evidence or suspects could be located.

Sgt. Joey Hann recognizes most people who report hearing gunshots refrain from speaking with police.

"Once on scene, officers will speak with anyone who is willing to speak with us, but unfortunately, most callers prefer to refrain from contact with an officer," Hann said. "A caller's reluctance to speak with an officer may be due to the late hour that most reports are made as many callers may be in their beds when they hear the shots and they simply do not want to get up, get appropriately dressed and speak with an officer at their doorstep.

"Unfortunately, many callers also fear retaliation for calling the police in their own neighborhoods and they do not want people on their block, or perhaps the suspect themselves, to see them reporting the incident to an officer."