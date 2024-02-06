The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County.

Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against Michael C. Maddock, 52, and his wife, Heather J. Maddock, 37, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, and according to Prosecutor Stephen Gray, arrest warrants may be filed once all autopsy tests are completed.

This is an ongoing case regarding an active investigation, and prosecutors may file or amend charges as legal proceedings continue.

On Saturday, according to documents filed in court, members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 8-year-old girl on Bollinger County Road 302 at 7:58 p.m., and the first responders observed the victim was not breathing and had no pulse.

She was declared deceased by Bollinger County EMS and was observed to have an approximate weight of 34 pounds with bugs infested throughout her body, according to a probable-cause affidavit written and signed by Bollinger County sheriff’s deputy Nick Becker.

An autopsy of the victim was conducted Sunday, but no official cause of death has been provided.

In the affidavit, the deputy noted he had been informed “the infestation of bugs throughout her hair, scalp, forehead, face, chest and abdomen were identified as adult lice, larva, and feces.”