The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County.
Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against Michael C. Maddock, 52, and his wife, Heather J. Maddock, 37, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, and according to Prosecutor Stephen Gray, arrest warrants may be filed once all autopsy tests are completed.
This is an ongoing case regarding an active investigation, and prosecutors may file or amend charges as legal proceedings continue.
On Saturday, according to documents filed in court, members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 8-year-old girl on Bollinger County Road 302 at 7:58 p.m., and the first responders observed the victim was not breathing and had no pulse.
She was declared deceased by Bollinger County EMS and was observed to have an approximate weight of 34 pounds with bugs infested throughout her body, according to a probable-cause affidavit written and signed by Bollinger County sheriff’s deputy Nick Becker.
An autopsy of the victim was conducted Sunday, but no official cause of death has been provided.
In the affidavit, the deputy noted he had been informed “the infestation of bugs throughout her hair, scalp, forehead, face, chest and abdomen were identified as adult lice, larva, and feces.”
“After I collected that information, I instructed Corporal Stevens and Deputy Miller to make contact with and arrest Heather and Mike,” Becker wrote. The affidavit goes on to state the parents were placed under arrest at 3:51 p.m. Sunday on 24-hour pre-trial holds.
According to the affidavit, Becker reviewed multiple documents from the Missouri Children’s Division in reference to reports and hotline calls regarding the now-deceased juvenile female, and at least seven reports of concern for the victim were recorded between Sept. 24, 2014, and Oct. 30, 2019.
“Those reports indicate concerns for maltreatment/medical neglect, failure to meet doctors appointments and medical requirements, verbal threats of physical harm to [the victim], reoccurring lice infestation, unsanitary living conditions, drug use and distribution, and concern that [the victim] could pass away due to the lack of medical attention,” Becker wrote.
Becker stated he audio recorded his interviews with each of the parents as they were held in custody at the Bollinger County Jail on investigative holds.
After the 24-hour pre-trial investigative holding period had passed, both parents were released from police custody.
During the interviews, the Maddocks identified themselves as the biological parents of the victim and admitted to using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the victim’s death, Becker stated.
According to the affidavit, both parents said they were unaware of what could have caused their daughter’s death.
Michael Maddock has multiple prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, and both parents have pleaded guilty to prior charges of drug possession.
