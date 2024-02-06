Investigation underway for missing Scott City man

On Dec. 29, it was discovered the driver could possibly be David Todd, and deputies searched a small area just north of the crash site with no results, according to Dunn.

On Jan. 2, members from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, SEMO K-9 Search and Rescue and Region E Homeland Security Response Team conducted a large-scale search of the area for Todd, Dunn said. Several UTVs, K-9s, drones and foot patrol teams were deployed to search the area immediately surrounding the crash site as well as possible routes back to Todd's residence on Woodland Drive in Scott City.

"During the search, a pair of Mr. Todd's glasses were found along a driveway northwest of the crash site," Dunn said. "No other items or evidence to the whereabouts of Mr. Todd were discovered during the search. Mr. Todd is still considered missing."

Any information about Todd and his whereabouts may be directed to the Scott County Sheriff's Office at (573) 545-3525 and its Facebook page, "sheriffscottco"; or the Scott City Police Department at (573) 264-2121.