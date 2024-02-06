All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 6, 2021
Investigation underway for missing Scott City man
BENTON, Mo. -- The investigation of a motor-vehicle crash involving a missing Scott City man is underway in Scott County. According to detective Eric Dunn, public information officer for the Scott County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 61 and Azalea Drive in Kelso, Missouri. When law enforcement arrived, no occupants were found at the crash site, Dunn said in a news release...
Standard Democrat
David Todd
David Todd

BENTON, Mo. -- The investigation of a motor-vehicle crash involving a missing Scott City man is underway in Scott County.

According to detective Eric Dunn, public information officer for the Scott County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 61 and Azalea Drive in Kelso, Missouri. When law enforcement arrived, no occupants were found at the crash site, Dunn said in a news release.

On the evening of Dec. 28, Donna Todd reported her 55-year-old son, David Todd, missing to the Scott City Police Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Dec. 29, it was discovered the driver could possibly be David Todd, and deputies searched a small area just north of the crash site with no results, according to Dunn.

On Jan. 2, members from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, SEMO K-9 Search and Rescue and Region E Homeland Security Response Team conducted a large-scale search of the area for Todd, Dunn said. Several UTVs, K-9s, drones and foot patrol teams were deployed to search the area immediately surrounding the crash site as well as possible routes back to Todd's residence on Woodland Drive in Scott City.

"During the search, a pair of Mr. Todd's glasses were found along a driveway northwest of the crash site," Dunn said. "No other items or evidence to the whereabouts of Mr. Todd were discovered during the search. Mr. Todd is still considered missing."

Any information about Todd and his whereabouts may be directed to the Scott County Sheriff's Office at (573) 545-3525 and its Facebook page, "sheriffscottco"; or the Scott City Police Department at (573) 264-2121.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy