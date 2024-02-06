Investigation of Early Childhood Center accident continues

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An autopsy was performed Saturday on a 4-year-old student who died Friday at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center when a wall-mounted table fell and struck the boy.

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, according to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore.

"Due to the age of the child and grieving parents, I'm not going to release details of the autopsy or his name," Moore said Saturday afternoon. "The autopsy did show injuries consistent with what we found where the accident happened at the Early Childhood Center yesterday."

Moore said he had been in contact with the child's parents Saturday.

At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, the child approached one of the wall-mounted tables "and apparently pushed a bench connected to it," Poplar Bluff School Distrtict superintendent Scott Dill said Friday.

The incident took place in a multipurpose room that doubles as the school's cafeteria and physical education class.

Following the accident, the student was immediately transported to the on-site nursing office, where care was administered, as well as CPR, officials said Friday.

The student was then taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

While school at the Early Childhood Center will take place today, Dill said other arrangements have been made and the area where the accident occurred will not be used.

The district is conducting an internal investigation with its property and liability insurance provider, who will be on location today to investigate how the accident happened, Dill said Saturday afternoon.