Investigation of Early Childhood Center accident continues

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An autopsy was performed Saturday on a 4-year-old student who died Friday at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center when a wall-mounted table fell and struck the boy.
The autopsy was performed by Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, according to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore.
"Due to the age of the child and grieving parents, I'm not going to release details of the autopsy or his name," Moore said Saturday afternoon. "The autopsy did show injuries consistent with what we found where the accident happened at the Early Childhood Center yesterday."
Moore said he had been in contact with the child's parents Saturday.
At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, the child approached one of the wall-mounted tables "and apparently pushed a bench connected to it," Poplar Bluff School Distrtict superintendent Scott Dill said Friday.
The incident took place in a multipurpose room that doubles as the school's cafeteria and physical education class.
Following the accident, the student was immediately transported to the on-site nursing office, where care was administered, as well as CPR, officials said Friday.
The student was then taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
While school at the Early Childhood Center will take place today, Dill said other arrangements have been made and the area where the accident occurred will not be used.
The district is conducting an internal investigation with its property and liability insurance provider, who will be on location today to investigate how the accident happened, Dill said Saturday afternoon.
The handles holding the table require a key to release the tables from the wall and both safety latches were engaged, he said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Dill said maintenance personnel were inspecting every campus and wall-mounted table in the district to ensure the mechanisms are in place.
Similar items are used in several of the campuses within the school district and routine maintenance is conducted on the tables and latches.
Dill said a routine maintenance was completed recently, but if more frequent inspections are needed, that is what the district will do.
"We are focused on ensuring the equipment we have is operating as purposed as well as the security apparatuses are functioning as intended," he said.
Other students were present at the time of the accident Friday, officials said.
Grief counselors and faith-based partners will be available for students, teachers, parents and anyone else who needs assistance, Dill said.
District personnel reached out to students who were present or may have witnessed any of the situation and their parents, Dill said, and are offering services as needed.
The services are extended to anyone who may need assistance by contacting Central Office, a principal's office or anyone with the school district.
"Continue to keep the family in your prayers and teachers in your prayers," Dill said. "Everyone involved in this situation is struggling."
