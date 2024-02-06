Following a law enforcement investigation, recent allegations of misconduct involving a student against the principal and assistant principal of Dexter Middle School have been found to be false, according to a statement provided by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith.

The accusing party has since recanted the statements, Smith said in a statement released via social media late Friday afternoon.

On Jan. 29, a complaint was filed with the Dexter Police Department alleging inappropriate/unlawful behavior, potentially of a sexual nature, between a student and the two administrators. The Dexter Police Department immediately contacted the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Smith said. Capt. Cory Mills of the Dexter Police Department was assigned as the primary investigator, with assistance from investigator Justin Allen of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The investigation concluded with the accusing party recanting the allegations on Feb. 6, according to the release.