As if something from the intergalactic classic “Star Wars” landed on the rooftop of Southeast Missouri State University’s Rhodes Hall, a device — nicknamed “PO,” after the film series’ character Poe Dameron — observes the amount of light pollution in the sky, playing into a large-scale project assessing the possible effects of global warming: The Missouri Sky Quality Meter Program.

The tiny yet powerful “sky quality meter” (SQM) — the size of a portable hard drive — sits inside a plastic cylinder with a battery pack attached, tracking what it sees. It’s capable of coordinating data with others of its kind in Perryville, Missouri, and other “dark” sites in Missouri state parks.

The device records an analysis every 5 minutes and converts the data to a text file accessible via computer. The findings are then emailed to Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Southeast professor of physics Michael Cobb said he has access to the readings at any time.

And that data is important to have, he stressed, because light pollution is “one of the primary factors of man-made lights.” It also may connect with climate changes and how clear the skies are — climate change affects how cloudy the sky is.

“If you’re an astronomer, it’s a big deal,” he said.

Southeast Missouri State University professor of physics Michael Cobb holds the "sky quality meter" housed atop Southeast's Rhodes Hall on Tuesday. Joshua Hartwig

Southeast’s Department of Chemistry and Physics applied to participate in Truman’s research and was selected as a Dark Sky Site through the International Dark-Sky Association. The group is a not-for-profit organization that “works to protect the night skies for present and future generations,” according to its website.