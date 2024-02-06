Recordings of interviews in the Sheila Box murder case are missing from the Attorney General's Office.

The recordings are evidence in an ongoing case that will go before the Missouri Supreme Court in August.

They are records required for permanent safekeeping because they involve a Class A felony conviction, according to the Secretary of State's policies.

Not only could the AG's office not provide the recordings, a spokeswoman said the office has no record of having had them.

But did the defense?

That question could play a role in David Robinson's quest for exoneration.

If the tapes never made their way to Robinson's defense, as they appear not to have made their way to the Attorney General's Office, it could constitute a discovery violation and put Robinson's conviction in jeopardy, but it's not clear whether the lost tapes contained exculpatory evidence not presented at trial.

The prosecution is required to hand over all evidence that is favorable to the defendant and that could affect the outcome of the defendant's case before trial.

This type of evidence commonly is called "Brady material," referring to the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case, Brady v. Maryland. Brady violations are one of the most common reasons convictions are overturned.

Charles Weiss, Robinson's lead attorney from the Bryan Cave Law Firm in St. Louis, said he was not aware of the tapes.

"I don't remember ever seeing anything like that," Weiss said. "I certainly don't recall or ever heard any tape recordings. If they are available, they should be turned over to the defense."

The Southeast Missourian contacted Robinson's attorneys about the recordings after the AG's office could not provide the tapes.

Weiss, when told about the recordings, did not say whether a Brady claim would fit into their strategy in August when Robinson's case goes before the Missouri Supreme Court, via a Special Master who will report findings to the justices.

Discovery logs

Records provided by the Attorney General's Office include a discovery log that states on July 26, 2001, the prosecution sent Robinson's public defender, Chris Davis, a letter with "Brady and any discovery that I thought he may not have."

After that letter was sent, Scott County sheriff's deputy Bobby Sullivan and an investigator with the AG's office, Sarene Deeds, conducted several more interviews, prompting the prosecution to send the defense more materials Aug. 27, two days before trial. The prosecution "sent to Chris Davis all new statements taken by Sarene Deeds [and] Bobby Sullivan," according to entries in the discovery log provided by the AG's office.

That log includes a list of individuals Deeds and Sullivan interviewed, in which Korenzo Hill, Maurice Robinson and Romanze Mosby are named, among others. The discovery-log entries do not mention tape recordings, but at least three documents -- including one memo from the AG's office -- refer directly to the interview tapes.

Washington University law professor Peter Joy told the Southeast Missourian in a phone interview while it is not clear whether a Brady violation transpired, the tapes' absence is "definitely important."

"I mean the answer is, yes, it could be a Brady violation, but we can't really tell without the tapes," he said.

The problem is the tapes' absence make it impossible to know whether exculpatory evidence was overlooked by the investigators conducting the interviews -- one who was part of the prosecution and another who later testified he worked the case at arm's length, separate from the main investigation by the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety.

Reference to the tapes

The Southeast Missourian discovered reference to at least three tapes of interviews conducted by Sullivan among the hundreds of pages of documents requested from 10 public bodies as the newspaper sought to examine how police investigated suspect Romanze Mosby.