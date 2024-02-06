Interstate crashes snarl traffic

Motorists traveling Interstate 55 found themselves stuck in traffic for miles Thursday afternoon after two separate motor-vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of each other in Cape Girardeau.
The northbound collision involved a passenger vehicle and a van that collided at mile marker 98.4 near Center Junction.
One person was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency crews responded to the accident, and the shoulder of the roadway was used for vehicles to circumvent the scene of the crash. Both northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were reopened shortly before 1 p.m.
Around the same time about 7 miles south, a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on southbound Interstate 55 near mile marker 91.
Hann stated the operator of the motorcycle was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency crews responded to the accident, and the shoulder of the roadway was used for vehicles to circumvent the scene of the crash. Both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.
