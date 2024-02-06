Interstate crashes snarl traffic

Motorists traveling Interstate 55 found themselves stuck in traffic for miles Thursday afternoon after two separate motor-vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of each other in Cape Girardeau.

The northbound collision involved a passenger vehicle and a van that collided at mile marker 98.4 near Center Junction.

A van with front-end damage is seen Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in the median of Interstate 55 near mile marker 98.4 where a motor vehicle collision forced closures of northbound traffic lanes for about an hour. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

One person was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.