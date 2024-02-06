Interstate crash kills one

A crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County killed one person Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports. The crash occurred when a passenger vehicle left the roadway near the 87 mile marker, hit and embankment and overturned. The victim was ejected from the vehicle, according to the state Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 p.m., and crews were still on the scene at 4 p.m., with southbound traffic blocked. As of Tuesday evening, the Highway Patrol had not confirmed the fatality. Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@southeastmissourian.com