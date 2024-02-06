Interstate crash claims life of Perryville woman

A two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County claimed the life of an 81-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman.
At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 1989 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on the interstate near the 157 mile marker. Lori Rollette, 57, of Perryville was driving the vehicle when it was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by an unknown person. The impact caused Rollette’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the highway and into a guardrail.
Injured in the crash was Shirley Rollette, 81. She was taken from the scene to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford fled the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
