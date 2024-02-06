All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 28, 2020

Interstate crash claims life of Perryville woman

A two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County claimed the life of an 81-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman. At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 1989 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on the interstate near the 157 mile marker. Lori Rollette, 57, of Perryville was driving the vehicle when it was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by an unknown person. The impact caused Rollette’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the highway and into a guardrail...

Southeast Missourian

A two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County claimed the life of an 81-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 1989 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on the interstate near the 157 mile marker. Lori Rollette, 57, of Perryville was driving the vehicle when it was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by an unknown person. The impact caused Rollette’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the highway and into a guardrail.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Injured in the crash was Shirley Rollette, 81. She was taken from the scene to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy