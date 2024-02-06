Interstate accident

Three MIssouri teens sustained serious injuries when their northbound car on Interstate 55 struck a cable barrier and overturned Wednesday afternoon at the 68-mile marker in Scott County, the Standard Democrat reported. Dean Connor, 17, of East Prairie and Ethan Newman, 17, of Sikeston were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, while Cody Newman, 19, of Sikeston was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Traffic was halted for more than an hour...