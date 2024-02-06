Interstate 57 effort seeks federal funds for regional project

Efforts to secure federal funding for future Interstate 57 infrastructure are the next step in a project that is expected to be a major economic driver for Southeast Missouri, according to officials who gathered Wednesday for an update.

The I-57 corridor will travel from Sikeston to Dexter and Poplar Bluff, before heading into Arkansas along Highway 67 south.

"It's going to be a real shot in the arm for Southeast Missouri. I envision factories and warehouses all along that corridor between the Mississippi River and Poplar Bluff," said Mike Marshall of Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation during the meeting, which was organized by the Highway 67 Corporation.

Highway 67 Corp. has focused on safety and economic development since it began meeting almost 20 years ago, said Bill Robison, president of the organization. At that time, it was focused on the four-lane expansion of Highway 67 north to Fredericktown and the work underway from Poplar Bluff south was a longterm goal.

"If you can provide a safer road for my kids and you can improve economic development for the region ... That's pretty dang exciting," Robison said.

Projects are underway at Sikeston to bring Highway 60 up to interstate standards, including a new overpass.

At Poplar Bluff, funding has been secured to upgrade the first four miles of Highway 67 south.

Funding is still needed for the final eight miles to the Arkansas border, Robison said. Both Poplar Bluff residents, through a Highway 67 sales tax, and the state have committed funds to projects, but it is increasingly important to secure federal dollars for these efforts, according to the discussion.

"The pendulum of having money out there has swung, and I think the pressure is on to maximize that because it will swing back and then we'll really struggle," said Joey McLane, president of First Midwest Bank.

The 67 Corp. meeting was held at Sterling Bank, with Scott Spencer, chief executive officer of Sterling, and Greg Steffens, president of Southern Bank, in attendance, as well as Reps. Hardy Billington and Darrell Atchison, and Sen. Jason Bean.