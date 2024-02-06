As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 — mile marker 99 — between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge are planned with an overnight closure Wednesday.

There will be no impacts to northbound traffic.

Weather permitting, the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge will be closed from Exit 102 to Exit 96 on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for emergency bridge repairs. The southbound onramp at Exit 99 will remain open.