NewsApril 28, 2020

Interstate 55 southbound to close overnight Wednesday for emergency bridge work

As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 — mile marker 99 — between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge are planned with an overnight closure Wednesday...

Southeast Missourian
This drone view of center junction looks toward Jackson from near Klaus Park on March 8 in Cape Girardeau. Both lanes of Interstate 55 cross over the divided lanes of U.S. 61.
This drone view of center junction looks toward Jackson from near Klaus Park on March 8 in Cape Girardeau. Both lanes of Interstate 55 cross over the divided lanes of U.S. 61.Southeast Missourian file

As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 — mile marker 99 — between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge are planned with an overnight closure Wednesday.

There will be no impacts to northbound traffic.

Weather permitting, the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge will be closed from Exit 102 to Exit 96 on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for emergency bridge repairs. The southbound onramp at Exit 99 will remain open.

Planned work will include repairing potholes on the bridge.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact the state Department of Transportation Customer Service Center at (888) ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

