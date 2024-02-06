All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Interstate 55 crash leaves one dead
A Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an empty trailer, died when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Red International truck pulling an empty trailer driven by Eric Leake of 45, of Fulton, Missouri...
Southeast Missourian

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct who the driver was in the crash.

A Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was passenger in 2016 White Mack CXU truck driven by Blaine Milam pulling an empty trailer, died when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Red International truck pulling an empty trailer driven by Eric Leake of 45, of Fulton, Missouri.

Leake's vehicle was northbound near the 93 mile marker when it hydroplaned during a rain shower and left the road to the left.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Leake and a witness said the vehicle continued through the median and guardrail before it came to rest in the inner passing lane of the southbound lanes of the interstate, where Blaine Milam's vehicle crashed into it.

Blaine Milam was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries and then transported to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Leake was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy