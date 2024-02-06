Interstate 55 crash leaves one dead

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct who the driver was in the crash.

A Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was passenger in 2016 White Mack CXU truck driven by Blaine Milam pulling an empty trailer, died when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Red International truck pulling an empty trailer driven by Eric Leake of 45, of Fulton, Missouri.

Leake's vehicle was northbound near the 93 mile marker when it hydroplaned during a rain shower and left the road to the left.