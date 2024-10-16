All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 16, 2024

Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape

Roni's Mac Bar, a Texas-based company that has become a social media sensation, will open its first location east of the Lone Star State when the macaroni and cheese restaurant comes to Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Grace Keen, owner and general manager of the upcoming Roni's Mac Bar in Cape Girardeau, wears a hat branded with the company's macaroni logo. Her restaurant at 716 Broadway will be the first Roni's east of Texas. Founded in 2022, the company has quickly gained an online following because of a heavy social media presence.
Grace Keen, owner and general manager of the upcoming Roni's Mac Bar in Cape Girardeau, wears a hat branded with the company's macaroni logo. Her restaurant at 716 Broadway will be the first Roni's east of Texas. Founded in 2022, the company has quickly gained an online following because of a heavy social media presence. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A viral social media sensation is opening up shop in Cape Girardeau. Roni’s Mac Bar, a restaurant that has garnered more than a million followers online, is on track for a December opening at 716 Broadway.

Grace Keen, owner and general manager of the Cape Girardeau location, was one such fan before acquiring a franchise.

“I originally followed Roni’s on Instagram and TikTok for several months, actually, and then they ended up announcing they were going to be franchising. Once they announced that … I talked to my family and I was like, this is a great business opportunity and we should bring it to Cape,” she said.

Husband-and-wife duo Frank and Mary Senese opened the first Roni’s in early 2022 in downtown Waco, Texas. They have since opened three other Texas locations, with another on the way, plus a store in Provo, Utah, and a planned one in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Cape Girardeau location was the third franchise overall, however, and the first franchise granted outside of Texas.

Because of its heavy social media presence, Roni’s has cultivated a viral following. The company has 247,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram alike and 816,000 followers on TikTok.

The franchise focuses on customizable dishes. Customers can pick their own noodles, cheese, sauce and toppings to create macaroni and cheese bowls or grilled cheese sandwiches. They can also buy desserts such as cheesecakes and cookies.

“I love mac and cheese; I love soul food. I just thought it was a really cool concept. It’s an easy, simple concept and they do everything for you. They show you all the systems you use, everything already works, and I just love that,” Keen said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Keen’s 2,500-square-foot building is being renovated to fit the restaurant. It will feature bar seating, tables and booths, with a drive-thru for customers on the go.

“We wanted it to be enough seating but not too much, attractive, (with) enough space that we’re not crammed,” she said. “… It’s just going to be a cool spot to hang out.”

Keen said people will also be able to order through DoorDash. Roni’s will be open from mid-morning to nighttime with extended hours during Southeast Missouri State University events.

University students will be a key demographic for Roni’s to target, Keen said. She has advertised through flyers, social media and word of mouth to drum up interest. She said the restaurant would also offer a miniature version of the macaroni and cheese bar for tailgates.

Keen expects large crowds, especially for the grand opening, since hers will be the first Roni’s east of Texas.

“It’s a shorter drive to get to Cape than to go to Waco or Utah,” she said.

She had originally anticipated an August or October opening, but 716 Broadway needed to be completely gutted with a new sewer line and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Now Keen is targeting a December launch instead.

Roni’s will employee between eight and 15 workers, depending on availability.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy