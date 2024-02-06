International overdose awareness day events planned

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention.

Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services will aim to reduce harm associated with substance use.

“I believe any positive action is recovery,” Booth said. “I just want to meet people where they are, without asking anything of them, treating them with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”

Today, Booth said, communities around the world will come together in remembrance of those who have died or suffered permanent injury because of drug overdose.

She is organizing a remembrance walk, starting at 7 p.m. at the bandshell in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.