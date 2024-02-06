'Interim' removed from Garner's title at Notre Dame

Tim Garner, who has served as interim principal of Notre Dame Regional High School since last summer, will no longer be "interim" as of July 1.

The Notre Dame board voted earlier this spring to change Garner's title, but a public announcement of the action was delayed until now because it took place as schools throughout the region -- including Notre Dame -- discontinued face-to-face classes for the rest of the school year at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Garner, himself a Notre Dame graduate, was named the school's interim principal in August following the departure of Brother David Migliorino. Migliorino, more commonly known as "Brother David," was Notre Dame's principal for more than two decades. He was assigned to head a school in New York shortly before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Garner is a member of Notre Dame's Class of 1993 and earned an undergraduate degree in biology at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. He became a member of the Notre Dame faculty in 2001, teaching several subjects including biology, senior physics and algebra. In 2011 he earned a graduate degree in education administration at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.