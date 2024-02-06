The City of Cape Girardeau officially named Adam Glueck as chief of police on Friday, Nov. 22, removing the interim title he held for the past several months.

Glueck, a 25-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, has risen through the ranks, serving as a civilian report taker, police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief of police. He earned his degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.

In accepting the position, Glueck pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and dedication to the community, earning praise from city leaders and colleagues who lauded his commitment and vision for the department's future.

In a news release from the City, Glueck stated that he was honored to accept the role of chief of police.

"Thank you for this opportunity and the continued support of Dr. Haskin, Mayor Kinder, the Cape Girardeau City Council members, the men and women of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and all of our community members," Glueck said. "I am ready to lead with integrity and action."