The City of Cape Girardeau officially named Adam Glueck as chief of police on Friday, Nov. 22, removing the interim title he held for the past several months.
Glueck, a 25-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, has risen through the ranks, serving as a civilian report taker, police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief of police. He earned his degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.
In accepting the position, Glueck pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and dedication to the community, earning praise from city leaders and colleagues who lauded his commitment and vision for the department's future.
In a news release from the City, Glueck stated that he was honored to accept the role of chief of police.
"Thank you for this opportunity and the continued support of Dr. Haskin, Mayor Kinder, the Cape Girardeau City Council members, the men and women of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and all of our community members," Glueck said. "I am ready to lead with integrity and action."
City manager Ken Haskin stated in the news release that the city is "fortunate" to have a leader like Glueck at the helm of the police department. He noted Glueck's dedication to the community will be important for the future.
Mayor Stacy Kinder added that she has gotten to know Glueck's "level of integrity" over several years.
"I am very pleased to know he has accepted this appointment, and it will benefit our community in important ways," Kinder said. "Chief Glueck will lead our police department with integrity and resolve, and the city will see that positive impact very quickly."
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said he is glad he can work with someone who knows the community and the justice system.
Glueck steps into the role of police chief following the resignation of Wes Blair in August. Blair, who had served as Cape Girardeau’s police chief for more than 11 years, left the position to assume the role of chief of police at Memphis International Airport.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.