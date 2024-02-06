Interfaith Alliance fighting hate after the Islamic Center fire

Three years ago, the Cape Girardeau Interfaith Alliance (CGIA) began to distribute 500 window and yard signs following the federal government’s travel ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The signs state “Hate Has No Home Here” and are rendered in a half-dozen languages — English, Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish, Korean and Urdu.

“We sold (the signs) to raise money for the Alliance,” said CGIA representative Debbie Lee-DiStefano.

“They’re almost all gone now, except for a few that survived (Friday’s) fire at the mosque,” she added, referring to the April 24 blaze at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, which coincided with the start of the month-long Muslim observance of Ramadan. Nicholas Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Monday night, and among the criminal charges he faces is first-degree arson.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), in a statement Tuesday, praised Proffitt’s arrest and urged federal officials to file hate-crime charges against the suspect.

CAIR noted Proffitt was convicted and served time for two felony property-damage counts in 2009 for vandalizing the Islamic Center.

“People are asking (on social media) for more signs,” said Lee-DiStefano, “and we’ll probably order more but there are no immediate plans to do so.

“The Islamic community needs its space and time to grieve,” Lee-Distefano added. “We’re all still finding our footing here.”

The Islamic Center, 298 N. West End Blvd., was effectively destroyed.

“The Islamic Center paid for the entire (2017) sign order,” said Lee-DiStefano, a professor of Spanish in Southeast’s Communication Studies and Modern Languages Department.

Lee-DiStefano, 50, hopes the fire’s aftermath will lead to a “resurgence” of purpose in the Cape Girardeau community to combat hate.