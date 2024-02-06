Interest in solar power crops up across New Madrid County

NEW MADRID — The fields of New Madrid County could soon be harvesting energy from the sun.

The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035 and many consider solar power to be a key for this energy transition. Already companies are currently working within the county to develop solar power.

Earlier this year, New Madrid Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, proposed a solar project for New Madrid County. Representatives have met with county officials on a project that would generate up to 200 megawatts of clean energy or the equivalent of powering approximately 60,000 homes.

According to Naomi Morrison, NextEra Energy Resources spokeswoman, the project would be a significant investment in the county. Morrison said the project would create more than 200 temporary construction jobs, several full-time positions when completed and provide additional dollars for the local community.

Ronnie Simmons, who has worked with New Madrid County officials and NextEra Energy, said the county has already assisted with some right-of-way needs for the company and signed a decommissioning contract. Earlier this year New Madrid County commissioners approved an ordinance that would allow for the issuance of bonds to assist in the project’s creation and installation of the solar project and would be repaid solely from revenue received from the project.

Morrison explained developing a solar energy project is a multiyear process. Currently the company is projecting to begin construction next year with the solar project to be operational by the end of 2026.

“We are committed to investing in Missouri with a number of projects in development,” Morrison said. NextEra Energy Resources already operates a wind energy center in Missouri and has several other energy endeavors in development, including the Lutesville Solar Project in Cape Girardeau County.

The city of Gideon is working with K-B Energy on developing a solar farm on 450 acres of city-owned land that once served as a World War II training base. According to Mayor pro tem Lindal Cossey, the project would generate about $480,000 to $500,000 annually for the community.