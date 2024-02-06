An interactive mobile bedroom containing more than 70 items associated with substance use is making its way to Cape Girardeau for an adult-only discussion focused on preventing teenagers from getting involved with risky behaviors.

The free event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre.

Items within the mock bedroom will include alcohol, e-cigarette devices and other “risky behavior” items that may be overlooked by parents, said Maria Lundy, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center health educator.

According to a 2016 Cape Girardeau County student survey provided by Lundy, students are 10% more likely to think alcohol is safe to consume compared to the rest of Missouri. And nearly 40% of students surveyed didn’t see any harm in drinking alcohol every day.

Attendees on Tuesday will be able to venture through the room prior to the presentation, she said. Topics tackled will include tips on how to talk to children about substance use and also how to initiate that conversation.

“They will also be given a chance after that presentation to go through the room again and see what they missed,” she said.