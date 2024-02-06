Intensive English program at Southeast accredited

Southeast Missouri State University's intensive English program has received continued initial accreditation.

Last year, the program was granted one-year initial accreditation, according to a news release from the university.

This accreditation is for four years.

The Commission of English Language Program Accreditation, or CEA, is a member of the Association of Specialized and Professional Accreditors and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It uses a measured accreditation process for evaluating the effectiveness and quality of a program.

This is a great honor for Southeast's program, Breanna Walling, director of the program, said.