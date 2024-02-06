Intensive English program at Southeast accredited

Southeast Missouri State University's intensive English program has received continued initial accreditation.
Last year, the program was granted one-year initial accreditation, according to a news release from the university.
This accreditation is for four years.
The Commission of English Language Program Accreditation, or CEA, is a member of the Association of Specialized and Professional Accreditors and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It uses a measured accreditation process for evaluating the effectiveness and quality of a program.
This is a great honor for Southeast's program, Breanna Walling, director of the program, said.
"CEA accreditation is internationally recognized as an indication of excellence among intensive English programs. This accomplishment affirms that the IEP meets high standards in every area of our program, including curriculum, instruction, administration and student services," Walling said in a news release. "The commission's decision recognizes our dedication to student success through high caliber language training. Students can be confident that the language skills they learn here will help them succeed in their future studies and career."
Southeast's intensive program provides English-language learners with coursework in listening and speaking, reading, writing and grammar.
The program emphasizes linguistic skills, cultural awareness and critical-thinking skills necessary to succeed at an American university.
This semester, 70 students are enrolled in the program.
Southeast's Intensive English Program first applied for accreditation in 2013 and was granted initial accreditation in April 2016.
