All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2017

Intensive English program at Southeast accredited

Southeast Missouri State University's intensive English program has received continued initial accreditation. Last year, the program was granted one-year initial accreditation, according to a news release from the university. This accreditation is for four years...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University's intensive English program has received continued initial accreditation.

Last year, the program was granted one-year initial accreditation, according to a news release from the university.

This accreditation is for four years.

The Commission of English Language Program Accreditation, or CEA, is a member of the Association of Specialized and Professional Accreditors and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It uses a measured accreditation process for evaluating the effectiveness and quality of a program.

This is a great honor for Southeast's program, Breanna Walling, director of the program, said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"CEA accreditation is internationally recognized as an indication of excellence among intensive English programs. This accomplishment affirms that the IEP meets high standards in every area of our program, including curriculum, instruction, administration and student services," Walling said in a news release. "The commission's decision recognizes our dedication to student success through high caliber language training. Students can be confident that the language skills they learn here will help them succeed in their future studies and career."

Southeast's intensive program provides English-language learners with coursework in listening and speaking, reading, writing and grammar.

The program emphasizes linguistic skills, cultural awareness and critical-thinking skills necessary to succeed at an American university.

This semester, 70 students are enrolled in the program.

Southeast's Intensive English Program first applied for accreditation in 2013 and was granted initial accreditation in April 2016.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy