Insurer pulls out of Kansas, Missouri health-care exchanges

ealth-care exchanges in Kansas and Missouri next year because of mounting financial losses.
The company’s announcement Wednesday makes it just the latest insurer to drop out of the government-backed marketplaces that were a pillar of the Obama-era federal health-care overhaul law. The nation’s third-largest insurer, Aetna, announced earlier this month it will completely leave the exchanges for 2018.
Blue KC president and CEO Danette Wilson said in a statement the company had lost more than $100 million on the exchanges through 2016 and described the losses as “unsustainable.” The exchanges began operating in 2014.
The release states about 67,000 members in western Missouri and eastern Kansas would be affected.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.