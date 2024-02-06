Insurance policy renewal approved for sheriff's office radio equipment

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an insurance policy renewal Thursday for the sheriff's office to cover radio equipment.
Commissioners approved an electronic data processing policy through W.E. Welker-Lakenan to cover $779,643 worth of radio equipment. The premium, taken out of the sheriff's budget, costs $3,388.
Unlike the new radio equipment for rural fire departments in the county, the sheriff's office will maintain and store the equipment protected under the policy.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
